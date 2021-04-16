WINNIPEG -- Anyone entering Ontario from Manitoba or Quebec without a valid reason will soon be turned away, after the province announced it is imposing restrictions across its interprovincial borders.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced his province would be setting up checkpoints at all of Ontario's interprovincial borders beginning Monday.

"We’ll be limiting access to border crossings between Ontario and the Provinces of Manitoba and Quebec," he said on Friday, while announcing new restrictions that will be implemented across Ontario.

Ontario's Solicitor General Sylvia Jones said the province would be restricting travel into Ontario from Manitoba and Quebec, with the exception of those travelling for work, medical care, transporting goods, or exercising Indigenous treaty rights.

She said anyone trying to enter Ontario without a valid reason will be turned away.

"These are tough, but necessary measures to help us overcome this health crisis," Jones said.

This is a developing story. More to come.