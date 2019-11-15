WINNIPEG -- Operation Red Nose launched its 25th season of the safe ride service Friday.

Since 1995, Operation Red Nose has provided safe rides home for Manitobans. The organization said it ensures both patrons and their vehicles arrive home safely.

The service is free to use but the organization said donations are appreciated, and those proceeds go to youth organizations and sports programs in participating communities.

Since the program launched, the Manta Swim Club has been the local host club volunteering with Operation Red Nose. Manta president Steve Lang said the popularity of the program shows there is a demand for it.

Last year, more than 4,000 Manitobans used the safe ride service, said Manitoba Public Insurance.

This year the program is being offered in 11 communities around the province. In Winnipeg, patrons can call 204-947-6673. Operation Red Nose is also encouraging interested Manitobans to download its mobile app.

Service kicks off Friday, Nov. 29 from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. and wraps up on New Year’s Eve. A full list of participating communities, schedules, and volunteer opportunities can be found here.