WINNIPEG -- Volunteers with Operation Red Nose gave nearly 4,500 rides this holiday season in order to help people get home safe during the holidays.

The service is a designated driver program that operates during the holiday season. Although the service is free, it takes donations which go toward supporting sports programs for Manitoba youth.

According to numbers released from the ride service on Friday, 2,370 volunteers gave 4,443 rides in 11 Manitoba communities during the 2019 holiday season.

“Year after year, Operation Red Nose demonstrates its value to our communities,” said president and CEO Judy Murphy.

The following is the amount of rides taken in each of the 11 communities:

Brandon – 339;

Flin Flon – 216;

Gimli – 145;

La Broquerie/Steinbach – 410;

Portage la Prairie- 730;

Selkirk – 221;

Shilo – 63;

St. Malo – 245;

The Pas – 330;

Thompson – 355; and

Winnipeg – 1,389.

Operation Red Nose also raised $95,000 this year.