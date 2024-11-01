Operation Red Nose not running in Brandon this year

WINNIPEG
    Operation Red Nose – an initiative that offers a safe way to get home during the holidays – is not operating in Brandon this year.

    According to Operation Red Nose, Brandon organizers have struggled with a shortage of volunteers since the pandemic, so they’ve decided not to run the program this year. However, the hope is to bring back the service in 2025.

    On average, Brandon’s group provided 300 rides per season with the help of 150 volunteers.

    Operation Red Nose, which launches in mid-November, says all other Manitoba host locations will be providing rides this year.

    An update on the Winnipeg operation is expected soon.

