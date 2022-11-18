Operation Red Nose returns after two-year hiatus

Operation Red Nose is back, and will be up and running in Manitoba next week after a two-year pandemic-induced break.

The holiday ride-sharing service was forced to shut down in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It will start up again on Nov. 25 and run daily from 9:00 p.m. – 3:00 a.m. through New Year's Day.

"If you're going to be out celebrating this holiday season, which is something we all want to do, make sure you avail yourself of this service, or other means to make sure that you get home safely," said Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen at the Operation Red Nose launch event Friday morning.

St. James City Councillor Shawn Dobson was also at the kickoff.

"Operation Red Nose is a great program that helps people avoid impaired driving during the holiday season," he said. "Knowing that you don't have to leave your vehicle at the function or event that you're attending, and that volunteers will drive you and your vehicle right to your home gives you good peace of mind, and makes our roads safer."

The program has been around for 38 years, having started in 1984. Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) vice president and chief customer officer Satvir Jatana said MPI has been a founding sponsor of Operation Red Nose since 1995.

"Impaired driving is one of the key road safety issues affecting Manitobans, and we are proud to be part of this initiative to reduce the risk on the road, especially during the holiday season," said Jatana.

She added that MPI is holding a corporate volunteer night next weekend when staff from the insurance company will all volunteer to drive for Operation Red Nose on the same night.

"(Volunteering for) Operation Red Nose has become a holiday tradition for many, and that is a testament to the great work of this organization," she said.

The program also raises money for local sports organizations. The Manta Swim Club was the first such group to offer Operation Red Nose services, and continues to be a partner in the program.

"I'm so very happy to be back up here kicking off Operation Red Nose after that long, long two-year hiatus," said Manta president Steve Lang.

"The benefits of Operation Red Nose are two-fold," said Lang. "First, we help give those that have a great evening of celebration with friends and family a safe ride home, and when they wake up the next morning their car is in the driveway. Secondly, we raise funds every year that go directly to our swimmers."

He added that money raised through donations from riders helps buy new equipment, funds post-secondary scholarships, and subsidizes their "Rising Stars" program.

Operation Red Nose operates in eight Manitoba communities besides Winnipeg. Volunteer teams will be helping get people home safely in Brandon, Flin Flon, Portage la Prairie, La Broquerie/Steinbach, Saint-Malo, Shilo, The Pas, and Thompson.

In Winnipeg, patrons can call 204-957-NOSE (6673) to book a ride home. Manitobans are also encouraged to download the Operation Red Nose mobile app.