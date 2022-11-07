Operation Red Nose returns following hiatus; in need of volunteers

A vital seasonal service in Winnipeg is back this year following a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, Operation Red Nose.

But Winnipeg coordinator Sharra Hinton says it’s a little slow getting out of the gate.

“We’re excited about being back, it takes a little bit to get things into motion again,” said Hinton.

Operation Red Nose in Winnipeg provides 1,100 to 1,200 rides for people and their vehicles to get home safely during holiday festivities.

For volunteers, 700 spots need to be filled for the weekends between late November and New Years. So far, only 150 applications for volunteers have been received.

“We’re a little bit light on volunteers,” said Hinton.

Hinton says some of their volunteer base has retired, and for others, Operation Red Nose is not top of mind because of the two-year break.

She says if they don’t fill all of their volunteer spots, it means some clients may have to wait a little longer for their rides.

“And they start making not the best of decisions they go…'I’ll just drive home,' you know that sort of thing, and that’s what we really try to avoid.”

With no COVID restrictions and people feeling more comfortable partying in person this season, safe rides home could be in high demand.

Event planner Emma Singh says she’s busy with corporate events.

“We are seeing, you know, an inundation of requests for holiday parties,” said Singh.

Singh says many businesses see this as a way to get their employees, some working from home, back together.

“We’re just feeling the energy and the excitement of these live events again, people are just so excited to see each other, to dress up, to go somewhere,” said Singh.

MADD Canada says while this season is looking different than the last few, it hopes people will make the right choice and take a safe ride home if they’ve consumed drugs or alcohol. Winnipeg Chapter President Trevor Ens says Operation Red Nose is one of those options.

“Organizations like these depend on volunteers to provide this service and continue their great work,” said Ens.

Hinton says they’re in good shape for the first two weekends and is confident they’ll have enough people when things ramp up in mid-December.

“Maybe the snow that we got overnight will help us a little bit, you know kind of shift from it’s summer to, you know, Christmas is just around the corner,” said Hinton.