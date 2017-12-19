

CTV Winnipeg





Operation Red Nose says they are still looking for more volunteers for its busiest night of the year.

The organization says they are seeking about 80 volunteers for New Year’s Eve.

Operation Red Nose has been operating in Winnipeg since 1995, offering to drive people home in their own vehicle during the holiday season in an effort to prevent impaired driving.

To volunteer, you can visit www.rednosewpg.ca to complete an online form under the volunteer tab. Volunteers work in teams of three, using both the caller’s vehicle and an escort vehicle.

To use Operation Red Nose this holiday season, you can call 204-947-6673 between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. on Dec. 22, 23, 30, and 31.

The organization said over 884 rides have been given so far this year.