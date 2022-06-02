'Opportunistic arson' prompts evacuation of North End apartment building

The City of Winnipeg said emergency crews were called to the 200 block of College Avenue just before 4 a.m. Wednesday morning for a report of a fire at a three-storey apartment building. The City of Winnipeg said emergency crews were called to the 200 block of College Avenue just before 4 a.m. Wednesday morning for a report of a fire at a three-storey apartment building.

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island