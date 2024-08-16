Opposition to Plan 20-50 growing among municipalities
A growing number of municipalities in the Winnipeg Metro Region are speaking out against the controversial Plan 20-50, saying they were forced to be included and worry it could pull power away from elected councils.
Plan 20-50 is a proposed planning document for the next quarter-century of growth in the Winnipeg Metro Region (WMR) – a provincially mandated body made up of the City of Winnipeg and 17 surrounding municipalities.
The Winnipeg Metro Region is a provincially mandated body made up of the City of Winnipeg and 17 surrounding municipalities. (Source: Winnipeg Metro Region)
The plan looks to set targets and guidelines for development that member municipalities have to meet.
"Whether it be infrastructure, transportation, fire and policing, water and waste, all of that sort of thing we have to plan together," WMR Board Chair Mike Moore told CTV News.
He said other cities like Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver, Toronto, Halifax and Montreal have set up planning regions already.
"They're all doing planning and attracting business to the entire region, rather than just one urban center," he said. "We have to catch up with them in order to attract more business to our region."
Hence the creation of Plan 20-50.
But not all member municipalities are on board.
'Our inclusion was against good data': Municipality says membership was forced
"This is not about collaboration and regional planning. It's about subjugation of municipal authority to the wishes and the will of this body," said Duane Nicol, the CAO for the City of Selkirk.
The city's council has voiced its opposition to the plan. Nicole said municipalities were forced to be a part of the metro region without consultation. That's thanks to provincial Bill 37 passed by the former PC government in 2021.
He said in Selkirk's case, the city doesn't fit and should never have been included in the first place. He said the city services the Interlake and eastern regions of the province, not Winnipeg's metro region.
"Our inclusion was against good data. It was against the wishes of council," he said.
Duane Nicol, the CAO for the City of Selkirk, is pictured on Aug. 15, 2024, raising concerns over the Winnipeg Metro Region's Plan 20-50. (Source: Danton Unger/CTV News Winnipeg)
Those concerns have been heightened by the first draft of Plan 20-50, which highlights the need for compliance from member municipalities. Those that aren't could face a court injunction.
"When you look at that and the sweeping authority and powers this body has and its ability to subjugate the will of municipal councils, I think that's concerning," Nicol said, adding these municipalities have been working together for decades without legislation.
"You want to allow that flexibility and allow municipalities to innovate and to try new things, that is hamstrung by the concept of you must comply with these policies."
Province reviewing Bill 37 – the legislation that led to Plan 20-50
A provincial spokesperson confirmed to CTV News that Bill 37 is now under review.
"Our hope is to complete consultations over the next few months," the spokesperson said in an email, adding there is no specific timeline for the review's completion right now.
Nicole believes Plan 20-50 should be put on pause until that review is complete.
Selkirk isn't alone. The Town of Niverville is the latest municipality to add its voice to the opposition.
The Town of Niverville is pictured in this undated file image. (Source: CTV News Winnipeg)
"The Town of Niverville Council does not support Plan 20-50 without significant amendments to protect the interests of Niverville," a public statement posted online by the town reads.
Like Selkirk, the town raises concerns over its forced membership without an exit clause and the potential loss of autonomy of the locally elected council.
"Plan 20-50 needs to be revised and further developed to ensure that final land-use planning decisions remain in the hands of locally elected officials at the community level," the statement reads.
Niverville Mayor Myron Dyck declined an interview request, referring CTV News to the public statement.
Here is what other metro municipalities are saying about the plan
CTV News reached out to each municipality in the region surrounding Winnipeg to gauge their stance on the plan.
Of the 18 municipalities, St. Andrews, Niverville, Selkirk and Headingley have issued statements voicing opposition to the plan. You can read those statements here.
The RM of MacDonald and the RM of St. Francois Xavier both told CTV News they support the plan, while Springfield, Rockwood, Dunnottar and Ritchot said they had no comment or are still reviewing the document.
The remaining municipalities have not responded to CTV's request for comment.
Moore said the goal of Plan 20-50 is not to take power away from municipalities, but rather set targets and goals for the next 25 years so everyone is on the same page.
"We are not taking away anyone's car, we are not capping wells, we are not closing streets, we are not forcing eight houses on one lot – none of that is happening," he said, saying there has been a lot of misinformation be spread about the plan.
"This is a planning document – a plan for the whole region to grow over the next 25 years. Not to stop growing."
What is next for Plan 20-50?
The plan is still in the public hearing phase.
The last public hearing earlier in August had to be postponed after around 650 people showed up requiring a larger venue. Moore said no date has been set for the hearing, but said it will happen in the fall.
He said all these concerns raised will inform the next draft of the plan.
"What we're doing is getting input, and I guarantee we will be making changes based on that input for a next version of the document to present to the minister," Moore told CTV News.
Once those changes have been made, the final draft of the plan will be sent to Manitoba's Municipal Relations Minister Ian Bushie who will have final say.
The deadline for the document is Jan. 1, 2025.
Bushie was not available for an interview. A press secretary told CTV News until the final report is submitted the minister is deferring media request directly to the WMR.
You can read the full first reading of Plan 2050 below.
