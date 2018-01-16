Edmonton businessman Alex Moretti says his kids use Uber in his home city and he's taken one in Houston.

"I loved it, easy, again it's on the app, within three minutes a vehicle shows up," said Moretti.

If Winnipeg offered ride sharing, he'd consider the trip.

“If we're going out and have a few pints after, absolutely, I would think of using Uber before a taxi," said Moretti.

Uber and Lyft indicate they won't come to Winnipeg as planned on March 1. They want a blanket insurance model charged to the company or they say they can't operate here.

The newly approved ride-sharing insurance plan from Manitoba Public Insurance sees extra rates charged to ride sharing drivers, based on different time frames during the day.

The province calls MPI’s model fair and reasonable.

"Certainly our risk is based on individual drivers rating, and that's the system we have used for a lot of years," said Crown Services Minister Cliff Cullen.

The restaurant association is disappointed; it would like to see ride sharing arrive, giving customers as much choice as possible. Executive director Tim Feduniw says the ride offered during a night out is part of the overall customer service.

"Whether it be Uber, a Lyft or whether it be a taxi cab, whatever it is, as along as those options are available," said Feduniw.

Winnipeg cab owners and drivers want to remind passengers, no matter what happens, they'll be here.

"But unlike Uber we're not going to issue threats to the Winnipeg market place to leave or we're not going to put Winnipeggers in a difficult position," said Winnipeg Community Taxi Coalition spokesperson Scott McFadyen.

There is some optimism for Uber and Lyft fans. The ride sharing giants and MPI say they're still talking.

"Manitoba Public Insurance looks forward to continuing ongoing dialogue with ride share service providers such as Uber and Lyft to make it as easy as possible to enter the Manitoba market and begin offering their services to Manitobans starting March 1," said Ward Keith, VP, MPI.

Alex Moretti hopes the roadblocks to ridesharing in Winnipeg disappear by the time he visits again.

"I think it's competition, I think competition is always good, it keeps everything within the line," said Moretti.