The Rural Municipality of St. Clements is considering allowing homeowners to opt out of its proposed curbside garbage and recycling pickup program.

Two petitions had been circulating calling for the RM to allow homeowners to opt out.

At a public meeting Monday night, the RM’s chief administrative officer said community leaders will now explore if it’s possible to offer an opt out option at an efficient price. Under the current proposal, curbside pickup would cost homeowners $105 per year, and increase with a two per cent inflation rate each year.

“The next steps we’ll mail out to everyone again in the municipality and say are you interested in opting out because we’re going to explore that,” said D.J. Sigmundson, CAO. “Then we would talk to the contractor and go from there.”

Sigmundson said a majority of people the RM surveyed support the program. However, during the public meeting, most of the speakers voiced their opposition. Many are concerned about the width of the curb, the length of their driveways and costs.

Two homeowners who currently pay private contractors more than $300 annually to pick up their garbage and recycling were in favour of a public approach.

Sigmundson pointed out the program’s aim is to increase recycling in the area.

“We only recycle about 25 kilograms per person. Manitoba average is about 75 kilograms per person. We can do a lot better,” he said.