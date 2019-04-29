The city is narrowing down potential locations for a new north district police station.

At the end of January the city received offers for a private land sale. Now, a new report says based on a “score-based” evaluation, the submissions have been short-listed.

A final report with options, costs and recommendations is expected in June.

Plans to replace the station on Hartford Avenue were delayed when the community rejected a plan to build a new one on the Old Exhibition Grounds.

A request for proposals was put out to find a new spot after it was determined there was no other suitable city-owned land available for the project.