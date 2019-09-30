

Danton Unger , CTV News Winnipeg





WINNIPEG -- The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs marked the National Truth and Reconciliation Day on Monday with a round dance at the intersection of Portage Avenue and Main Street.

The Orange Shirt Day round dance took place just after 1 p.m. right in the middle of the intersection.

Orange Shirt Day is a day to raise awareness about the residential school system.

AMC said the round dance represents interconnectedness and is meant to honour residential school survivors by moving forward together.

“We’re not walking in front or behind one another anymore. We’re walking together,” said Eva Wilson who participated in Monday’s round dance.

“You can see in this crowd here today that there is many red, yellow, black, and white here that stand with us today, so it’s about learning to walk together forward in a good way with love.”

Following the round dance, the group walked to the Oodena Circle at the Forks to take part in further ceremonies.