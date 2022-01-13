Organization helping Manitoba youth announces new name, logo
Macdonald Youth Services (MYS) unveiled its new name and logo on Wednesday as part of the organization’s commitment to reconciliation.
The organization, which provides support for the province’s youth, is now called ‘The Link: Youth and Family Supports.’
This rebrand comes after the board of directors decided in June 2021 to change the name of the organization to acknowledge the harms caused by the residential school system and to recognize the call to take action toward reconciliation.
The new name came about following a consultation process with knowledge keepers, community organizations, youth, families, funders, and staff.
Shane Storie, chair of the board for The Link, said the new brand is the first step in a “transformative journey.”
“I am so proud to be a part of this impactful change and even though we have a new look, the valuable work being done will carry on as we persevere and strive to create a safe, positive, environment for everyone,” Storie said in a news release.
Along with a new name, the organization unveiled a new icon that symbolizes connection, unity, and compassion.
The Link notes that the colours of the new icon – which include shades of green, gold and blue – show the organization’s connection to the earth. It explained the green represents growth, the gold represents the sun, and the blue represents the sky and water.
"Our values are echoed in this new brand, the story connects us to the communities we serve and gives us action and direction for the path we embark on today,” said Kerri Irvin-Ross, CEO of The Link, in a news release.
”We’ve built a strong foundation over the years, but I am very excited to see what we can accomplish going forward together by being a vital link for many youth and families in our province.”
