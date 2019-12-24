WINNIPEG -- For many Christmas is a time to celebrate with friends and family, but for some seniors who live on their own, the holidays can be lonely.

Christmas came early for 80-year-old Juith Atadero, who lives alone. She received a visit from a volunteer in the ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ program.

“It’s very important, because if you have no friends, you feel no good,” said Atadero.

The campaign was launched by Home Instead Senior Care. Volunteers deliver gifts to people across Winnipeg who are sometimes forgotten over the holidays.

Clinical psychologist Joanne Unger said this time of year can intensify feelings of loneliness or isolation especially for the elderly.

“It can highlight, sometimes, in a way the rest of the year doesn't, when we might be missing people in our lives, or if we don't have that connection,” said Unger.

But she noted there are ways to help.

“Reach out give them a call, invite them to something, visit seniors, if that's something that's accessible to you.”

Atadero doesn't have children but she has family in the city, so she won't be spending Christmas alone.

"Me, I am so lucky because I have nieces and nephews.”