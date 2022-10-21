Organized crime, property taxes were the focus for Winnipeg mayoral candidates on Friday

Manitoba’s municipal election is just days away and a number of Winnipeg mayoral candidates hit the campaign trail on Friday to share what they will do if elected.

Don Woodstock is pledging to freeze all residential assessments for the next eight years, including commercial properties that are valued at less than $5 million.

For commercial properties that are valued at $5 million or more, Woodstock said these properties will be reassessed for their true market value.

Woodstock said it’s time for small and medium-sized businesses to get a break, while big corporations are examined and reassessed to pay their fair share of property taxes.

“This is how I will raise revenue for the city,” he said.

KEVIN KLEIN

On Friday, mayoral candidate Kevin Klein talked about how he would deal with youth gang recruitment.

Klein said that criminal organizations recruit those who are most vulnerable, at-risk and marginalized, adding that the recruitment and exploitation of pre-teens and young people needs to stop.

Klein said that one of the most effective approaches in stopping organized crime is to cut off available new members. The mayoral candidate said that a government investment in youth can help to deter the influences of organized crime, and pledged to invest up to $7 million over four years to support not-for-profits to offer safe spaces and programming in Winnipeg communities.

If elected mayor, Klein said there would be engagement and consultation with non-profit community organizations to come up with strategies and funding arrangements to improve programming and part-time job opportunities for young people.

“A significant investment from the government in youth can largely deter the influences of organized crime, crippling such organizations from the base up,” he said.

Klein said he will advocate having cadet officer patrol community centres and recreation facilities to ensure a visible presence in the neighbourhood. He added that he will work with the police board and Winnipeg Police Service to financially support the cadets patrolling areas that are high-risk for luring.

ROBERT-FALCON OUELLETTE

Robert-Falcon Ouellette spent the day speaking about how, if elected mayor, he would help to restore public trust in city hall, including creating a strong leadership culture, implementing ranked ballots for mayoral elections, and allowing council to elect the executive policy committee.

Ouellette also said as mayor he would hold accountable those responsible for the police headquarters overrun, and implement the following changes through city hall’s integrity commissioner:

Have the city compile and release the annual list of contracts awarded to the campaign donors of mayor and council;

Create a registry of the financial interests of the mayor, councillors and their immediate family members;

Modernize conflict of interest rules so that financial relationships are not limited within Manitoba’s borders;

Create integrity certification for contractors; and

Limit campaign contributions, besides the candidate and immediate family members, to $500.

“The intent is making sure people expose all of their assets,” Ouellette said.

“I don’t think we should have any moments when people have not disclosed assets, because I think that’s unfair to the citizens.”

Ouellette said as mayor he will work tirelessly to restore residents trust in city hall, and to make the City of Winnipeg a great place to work for all employees.