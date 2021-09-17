Original Pancake House on Pembina closes after 63 years

WINNIPEG -

A restaurant that has been in operation in Winnipeg for 63 years is no more.

The Original Pancake House confirmed to CTV News that its location on the Pembina Highway has closed, and the land and building have been sold.

The restaurant has been running in its location since 1958.

Terry Friesen, the restaurant's operations manager, did not name the buyer but said it was not the same buyer who took over the former Pembina Hotel.

"The building was not on the market, it was someone that knocked on our door and made us an offer and we mulled it over, and it just was the right decision at the right time," he said.

Friesen said the staff will be offered positions at the other Pancake House locations in Winnipeg.

"I can't imagine there's ever another time that I have room in all my stores to move a whole store's worth of staff to the other stores, but, you know, that's part of the COVID labour situation right now. So that's really good for me to be able to go to my staff and say, 'Hey, I've got another job for you.'"

-With files from CTV's Jon Hendricks