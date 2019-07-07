

CTV News Winnipeg





The Osborne Village BIZ is looking to other major cities in Canada, like Ottawa, Toronto and Montreal, in hopes of creating a pedestrian mall.

The BIZ would like to shut down Osborne Street from River Avenue to Pembina Highway periodically throughout the summer – the same way it gets shut down for Canada Day.

It says it’s still in the early stages, and no cost estimate or official proposal has gone to council yet.

“Anytime you close a street, there are city costs involved, and that’s why it’s important for people to know this is something that benefits the community as a whole,” said Justin Paquin, Chair of the Osborne Village BIZ.

The BIZ says it has received a lot of support from businesses and residents in the area.

The pedestrian mall would feature local artists, musicians, and shops.

The BIZ says because of the Canada Day festival, there are already known detours for cars and buses – although it would still need to look at how to make the disruptions minimal to traffic.

It hopes to test out the pedestrian mall over one or two weekends to see what kind of an impact it would have.

The BIZ hopes it could be a reality as early as next summer.