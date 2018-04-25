

Ahmar Khan, Journalist





An impending foot patrol program launched by the Osborne Village Business Improvement Zone is receiving the help of the city to the tune of $30,000 in funding.

“Safety ambassador and foot patrol programs operated by business improvement zones are a highly visible, well understood, and effective safety resource,” said Mayor Brian Bowman in a release. “I am pleased we were able to support the work of existing foot patrol and ambassador programs by bolstering their programming this year, and also help introduce a new program in Osborne Village.”

In addition to the incoming funding, Osborne Village BIZ had already set aside $27,000 to establish the program in its inaugural year.

“We have worked very hard the past two years to crunch an already small budget in order to save the funds to establish the foot patrol,” said Stephanie Meilleur, Executive Director of the Osborne Village BIZ. “Now having the additional support from the City, we are able to launch the patrol program earlier than planned and extend the operational hours

The new program comes as different business zones across the city aim to beautify, improve and promote economic growth in their area.

The foot patrol is not unique to Osborne Village and will be one of four operating in the city when it's launched.

The foot patrol ambassador program is set to begin in May.