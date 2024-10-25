Ottawa, Manitoba investing in zero-emission bus construction

The federal and provincial governments are investing in a facility in Winnipeg to help build zero-emission buses in Canada.

Premier Wab Kinew, along with federal Northern Affairs Minister Dan Vandal, announced investments in New Flyer totaling $38.4 million, of that, $23.4 million will be coming from the province, while $15 million will come from Ottawa.

The investment will be used to expand production capacity at New Flyer, and create 250 direct jobs in Winnipeg, and hundreds of indirect jobs, according to a news release.

Construction will start in 2024, and is expected to be finished in 2025, the premier said.