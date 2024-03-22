Ottawa, province commit $40M to fund Manitoba landfill search work

The provincial and federal governments are committing $20 million apiece to search a landfill near Winnipeg for the remains of two First Nations women.

Premier Wab Kinew, Grand Chief Cathy Merrick of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC), federal representatives from Ottawa, and Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham met with the families of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran Friday afternoon.

It is believed the bodies of the two women are buried in the Prairie Green landfill, north of Winnipeg.

Morgan Harris’ daughter Cambria spoke with members of the media following the meeting.

“I am very grateful for these commitments going forward, and I hope we can continue to provide transparency to members of the public, community members, as well as the families,” Harris said. “And I pray one day, we will see justice.”

The families had previously accused the provincial government of delays and inaction since it promised during last fall's election campaign that there would be a search of the landfill.

Premier Wab Kinew has said he is committed to getting the landfill searched but, as of earlier this month, could not answer questions about timelines, operation details and funding.

An Indigenous-led committee commissioned two reports on the feasibility of a search, which has been estimated to cost $90 million if completed within a year.

Jeremy Skibicki is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Harris, Myran and two other women; Rebecca Contois, whose partial remains were found in a different landfill, and an unidentified woman Indigenous leaders have named Buffalo Woman, whose remains have not been found.

The province also committed $500,000 to support the families during Skibicki’s trial. The federal governments are also spending $200,000 to support the families.

“Today’s a very bittersweet day,” Grand Chief Merrick said. “It’s a sense of relief, but yet, work needs to be done.”

- With files from the Canadian Press