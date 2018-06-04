

A baby onesie with the Ottawa Senators’ logo has been recalled due to a choking hazard.

The onesies are red and feature the hockey team’s logo on the front, the Canadian Tire logo on the right sleeve and metal snaps.

The metal snaps are detachable and can serve as a choking hazard to children, according to the Government of Canada.

The recalled items were sold between October 2017 and November 2017 and around 5,100 were sold across Canada.

As of May 29, there has been one report of the snaps detaching in Canada, but no reported injuries.

Anyone who has purchased this product should stop using it and contact the distributor Reward Connections Inc.