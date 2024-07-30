Ottawa sinking money into Lake Winnipeg projects

The federal government is sinking funds into several projects to help protect the Lake Winnipeg basin.

Terry Duguid, parliamentary secretary to the prime minister and special advisor for water, announced that more than $2.3 million will be used to fund 17 projects under the Lake Winnipeg Basin Program over the next two years.

“[Lake Winnipeg] contributes millions of dollars to our economy each and every year here in Manitoba, it's also a place where people connect with water and take in its powerful, physical, social and spiritual benefits,” Duguid told reporters Tuesday. “But Lake Winnipeg has been under strain for some time. We're seeing phosphorus and other nutrients impact its ecological health, and additional challenges, like a changing climate, are further stressing the lake.”

The projects range from improving water quality and reducing nutrient loading to advancing research and knowledge mobilization.

Funding recipients over the two-year stretch include the Lake Winnipeg Scientific Research Consortium, the Manitoba Association of Watersheds, Ducks Unlimited Canada, the Lake Winnipeg Foundation, and the University of Manitoba.

The federal government is also funding several Indigenous engagement projects with several First Nations and the Manitoba Metis Federation.

“Community involvement is key to delivering concrete actions to improve freshwater quality throughout the Lake Winnipeg basin,” Duguid said. “We are helping Canadians protect and manage this vital resource that is essential to the health and well-being of people by investing in local partner-led projects.”