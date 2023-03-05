'Our Main Street strip is decimated': Main Street hit with massive blaze Saturday
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) finally declared a massive blaze in the 800 block of Main Street under control Saturday evening.
The fire started March 4 just after 7:00 a.m. in a two-story, mixed-use apartment and commercial building at 815 Main Street, between Sutherland and Jarvis Avenues.
Fire crews worked throughout the day to extinguish the flames as thick smoke poured from the building.
Hubert Kabasha was woken by his apartment's fire alarm. Tired from working the night shift, he went back to bed, only to be woken up again by another alarm.
"There was a kind of smell, then I just decided to go outside and at that time the firefighters were banging on the door to ask people to get out of the building," said Kabasha.
Once outside, he noticed smoke coming from the eight-unit apartment building next door.
WFPS platoon chief Don Enns said the Manitoba Housing high-rise building where Kabasha lives had to be partially evacuated because of smoke.
"We had a south wind this morning, all the smoke, and there was a lot of smoke emanating from the fire structure, was blowing right into the 12-storey structure," said Enns.
Residents of the high-rise have since been allowed to return home, and the WFPS said the building suffered only minor smoke damage. The building where the fire started is a compete loss.
During the fight, the WFPS used their drone to give an aerial view of the scene. It helped firefighters direct water streams and locate hot spots using a thermal imaging camera. The incident was also the first working fire for WFPS Ladder 16 – a new aerial apparatus that was just put into service last week.
Point Douglas and crime prevention advocate Sel Burrows says Saturday's fire is another important loss for the community, after a fire destroyed three businesses down the street last month.
"For some reason or other, I'm not sure what it is, but fire has been a major problem in Point Douglas. Now our main street strip is decimated," said Burrows.
Burrows said he'd like to see the burnt-out buildings replaced with something that benefits the neighbourhood as soon as possible.
"We need housing. We need business. We need those places to be habitated to keep the dynamic, the vitality of the community alive, even if this was a problem address."
It's a solution Kabasha – who is now looking to move – agrees with.
"Now it's affecting me because my kids (are) coming to visit me but now I don't allow that to happen because it's not safe."
Southbound Main Street reopened to traffic Saturday evening, while the northbound lanes remained closed until all fire crews left the scene.
The WFPS warns drivers that roads in the area are ice-covered and slippery. The City is monitoring conditions and is de-icing streets and sidewalks as needed.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
- With files from CTV’s Mason DePatie
-
