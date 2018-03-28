Winnipeggers can expect another new transportation option to hit roads later this spring and this one is focused on safety.

gozo Dispatch Inc. is a vehicle-for-hire company looking to enter into contracts with both customers and drivers to help ensure everyone who rides in their vehicles is safe.

“Similar to a taxi and ride-sharing service, but the difference is really our primary focus is safety [for] drivers and passengers,” said gozo Dispatch co-owner Michelle McHale in a phone interview with CTV News Wednesday.

The new company is co-owned by human rights advocate Uzoma Asagwara and McHale, who made headlines helping organize Steinbach’s first pride march.

“We're excited for the opportunity to create a much needed service in Winnipeg,” said Asagwara .

McHale said drivers will be required to pass screening and training before being hired, and customers will be required to sign a contract agreeing to terms of use that include respect.

“That goes both ways. Both for drivers and passengers.”

Unlike taxis and ride-sharing companies, gozo Dispatch arranges transportation for people looking to travel on a regular basis such as medical appointments or special events with larger groups, like socials or prom. Customers will be required to book rides in advance. Last minute, one time rides will not be accepted.

McHale said prices will be competitive with taxi rates in the city. Drivers will pay a fee to gozo Dispatch to be linked with the customer. Customers will be required to make a 50 per cent down payment on their ride when they make their booking.

McHale said gozo is looking to provide equitable working opportunities for women and gender non-confirming people.

“gozo will also maybe be hiring men. Everyone has to pass the screening and training to be dispatched by gozo,” she said.

DRIVER TRAINING

gozo is partnering with Ikwe Safe Rides Women Helping Women to train its drivers and help meet a growing demand for rides outside traditional taxis.

Ikwe Safe Rides is a not-for-profit taxi service with close to 17,000 members in the city. Drivers accept rides through its Facebook page.

“It means we get a partnership with an organization to meet some of the challenges we’ve been dealing with,” said co-director Christine Brouzes.

She said Ikwe Safe Rides can’t invoice companies or community groups because it doesn’t have the legal ability to dispatch drivers.

“[Ikwe Safe Rides] can’t ensure drivers will be able to provide transportation to customers, if for example someone needed a ride to the airport the next day, and this was especially a challenge for larger community groups,” said Brouzes.

Brouzes also said Ikwe is partnering with gozo because they have a similar philosophies. She said she is happy to see more competition for taxis and alternatives to provide safe transportation in the city.

“By being part of their training it ensures Ikwe Safe Rides customers feel comfortable when gozo provides service for rides it can’t guarantee,” said Brouzes.

"[Training] will focus on expectations of drivers, language, appropriate boundaries, we will also provide safety and health, so we are in compliance with legislation.

“I hear so many stories about women, gender non-conforming folk, people of colour, about accessing transportation,” said McHale.

“It’s really exciting that we can create an organization and company for people to think about their family member getting into a vehicle and know that they’ll be emotionally safe, they won’t have to worry about it. I’m excited about that,” she added.

THE LOCAL VEHICLES FOR HIRE ACT CHANGES

On March 1, ride-sharing operators received options under the newly established vehicle for hire insurance through Manitoba Public Insurance.

Since then, several companies have begun operating in the city, including Cowboy Taxi, which allows customers to request female drivers through its ‘Girl Power’ option, and TappCar, both based out of Alberta.

Sunday, a new taxi cab service named Yellow Taxi announced its plans after the city issued 60 new taxi cab licenses earlier this year.

gozo Dispatch hopes to be up and running by May 15.