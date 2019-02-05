Manitoba Hydro is receiving phone calls from several customers who say there was a power surge early Jan. 31.

“It is rare, but it does happen,” said Manitoba Hydro spokesperson Bruce Owen in a phone call with CTV News.

The outage, which happened in East St. Paul, affected approximately 3,000 customers.

“The cause was a downed power line touching another line at Gateway and Pritchard Farm Road, likely related to the frigid weather,” said Owen in an email.

Owen said he doesn’t know how many customers may have damaged goods because of the reported surge.

He said as of Monday customers have called inquiring about the situation but he wasn’t aware of any claims having yet been filed.

Manitoba Hydro encourages customers with damaged items to file a claim and it will evaluate them on an individual basis, and said if people can show the damage was connected to the power surge they could be eligible for coverage.

PROTECTION AGAINST POWER SURGES

Manitoba Hydro recommends people use point-of-use surge suppressors, connected to a wall outlet, to help protect valuable electronic equipment like TVs and computers from voltage spikes.

“Surge suppressors generally look like a power bar, but are specifically manufactured to protect equipment from electric issues.”

“Good quality point-of-use surge suppressors generally range from $40 to $100. They are available at reputable computer outlets and hardware and department stores. Look for a product that’s CSA certified and has a cUL or UL 1449 approval.”

Manitoba Hydro said manufacturers guarantee that a surge suppressor will protect your equipment anywhere from $500 up to $25,000. The higher the dollar amount specified, the better the surge suppressor.

“For the best protection, you can use a combination of a main service surge suppressor and several point-of-use surge suppressors,” Manitobah Hydro said.