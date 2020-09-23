WINNIPEG -- An outbreak at a Brandon, Man., care home has been declared over by health officials.

The Rideau Park Personal Care Home has been moved from Critical to Caution as part of the province's Pandemic Response System.

The outbreak at the care home was first announced in late August after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. No other cases have been identified at the care home.

At the time, the outbreak was the second at a personal care home in Manitoba.

Since then, several care homes have seen outbreaks, the latest happening at Parkview Place in Winnipeg, which has seen two separate outbreaks since the beginning of the pandemic.

- with files from CTV's Charles Lefebvre.