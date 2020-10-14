Advertisement
Outbreak declared at Thompson YWCA
Published Wednesday, October 14, 2020 3:20PM CST
Source: facebook.com
WINNIPEG -- The province announced the YWCA in Thompson has been put to critical on the province's pandemic response system.
The province said the reason for the change is due to an outbreak of COVID-19 being declared at the facility.
With the critical restrictions in place, it means there are now visitor restrictions.
CTV News will provide more information when it becomes available.