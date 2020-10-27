WINNIPEG -- Outbreaks of COVID-19 continue to grow within the St. Boniface Hospital and the Victoria General Hospital in Winnipeg.

On Tuesday, the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority confirmed with CTV News that 34 cases have been linked to the outbreak at the St. Boniface Hospital. The WRHA said these include 23 patients and 11 staff members.

The province said the outbreak at St. Boniface Hospital includes the patient care units of B5, E5, and E6.

The Vitoria General Hospital is also experiencing an outbreak, and has grown to 38 cases as of Tuesday, including 19 patients and 19 staff members testing positive for the disease.

The outbreak at the Victoria General Hospital includes the patient care units of 5N and 5S.

“Outbreak protocols have been implemented at the hospital to ensure the ongoing protection of patients, staff and visitors,” the hospital said in a statement online. “Anyone potentially exposed is being identified and directed to self-isolate and, if necessary, will be tested as we investigate the origins of the transmission.”

Patients who test positive are being transferred to acute care hospitals for more treatment, the hospital said.