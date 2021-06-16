WINNIPEG -- A break for people trying to beat the heat is on the way with the city announcing outdoor pools and wading pools are set to reopen in the coming weeks.

Starting June 25, four heated outdoor swimming pools will open with wading pools to follow on Canada Day, all in accordance with current health orders.

“We have reached out to the provincial government to gain clarity and confirmation that the next set of public health orders will not impact this plan,” said Mayor Brian Bowman.

The first pools to open will be Kildonan Park Outdoor Pool, Transcona Aquatic Park, St. Vital Outdoor pool, and Westdale Outdoor Pool.

The remainder of the city’s outdoor pools will open on June 28.

“You will see some changes that are different than regular operations, following all the public health orders,” said Jay Shaw, assistant chief of emergency services for the City of Winnipeg.

Gatherings of more than five people won’t be allowed and pool capacities will be reduced. Residents will be required to pre-book two-hour swim blocks for most pools, similar to last summer. The exceptions are Freight House, Windsor Park, or Happyland pools, which will be drop-in only. Pre-registration begins on Monday.

The city said lockers will not be available and access to washrooms, change rooms and showers will be limited. Customers will also be asked to complete self-assessment symptom checklists, and anyone with symptoms won’t be allowed to enter.

As a result of the openings, all Community Services staff who were temporarily laid off will be recalled, and the Community Ambassador program will be phased out.

“This is about the timing that we normally have for opening up our outdoor pools, so we want to do this in anticipation of the end of the school year,” said Shaw. “Get the pools open and start working towards enjoying a safe summer.”

To book a swim block you can go online at leisureONLINE or register on-site.