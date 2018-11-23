

CTV Winnipeg





A Winnipeg outdoor gear store has decided to close its doors on one of the busiest shopping days of the year and use Black Friday as an opportunity to give back to those in need.

Wilderness Supply, located at 50 Isabel St., posted on Facebook that it will be closed Nov. 23 and instead its staff will spend the day volunteering at the Main Street Project.

“We believe that helping each other can strengthen our neighborhood and city,” the store’s post said.

“We have all year to sell, buy and try new gear – investing in people matters.”

The store has also recently partnered with Smartwool to donate socks to the Main Street Project and said they are happy to contribute to the organization’s life-changing work.

There are also many other Manitobans who have decided to boycott Black Friday and instead participate in Buy Nothing Day, a protest against mass consumerism.

Happy Buy Nothing Day. Tempted by those Black Friday deals? Don't forget that those jeans listed at $19.99 have an additional cost associated with them: a price that is not reflected on the tag. �� More here: https://t.co/jIlUCcsb11 pic.twitter.com/Xq6cNOJCFl — Green Action Centre (@greenactionctr) November 23, 2018

Most of us don’t need anything. Friday is #buynothingday. Give the gift of no products and no packaging. — Andrew Boardman (@deckchairs) November 21, 2018