WINNIPEG -- New legislation in Manitoba will make it more convenient for outdoor enthusiasts to get provincial park passes, as well as hunting and fishing licenses.

On Monday, the province announced a new initiative that would allow people to purchase outdoor licenses and Provincial Park passes online, as opposed to purchasing paper licenses.

“There are endless adventures to be had in our great outdoors,” Conservation and Climate Minister Sarah Guillemard said in a news release.

“We are excited to improve and modernize the way Manitobans and visitors access and enjoy the many outdoor activities offered throughout our province and in our provincial parks.

The initiative will begin in the spring with a gradual roll-out, starting with hunting and angling licenses as well as provincial park vehicle permits.

Using this new system, people can create an online customer profile to purchase the license or permit. People will also be able to purchase licenses and permits online at Manitoba Conservation and Climate offices around the province and participating retailers.

There will be an administration fee of $4.50 in addition to the licence fees. The province said this will be used to "support enhanced service delivery." The Manitoba Resident Seniors Conservation Angling Licences will still be free of charge.

While customers will receive a digital copy of their licenses and permits, the province said people must also carry a printed copy while hunting and fishing, and have a printed permit on their vehicle dashboard.

The province said this service will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week online or by telephone. People will also be able to access the service through participating retailers.

More information about the online licencing can be found on the Province of Manitoba website.