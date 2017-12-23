

CTV Winnipeg





Two outdoor skating trails officially opened in Winnipeg on Saturday.

Part of the river trail at The Forks is now open, as the section near the port rinks has frozen over. It’s the first time this section has been open before the holidays since 2013.

Crews are working on extending the trail both ways, toward the Red and Assiniboine River. The Forks said they hope to have the Assiniboine River section ready by Jan. 1, weather permitting.

Also Saturday, the Terry Fox Fitness Trail at Assiniboine Park opened for skating. It’s a one-kilometre loop through the park.

This is the first time the trail has been flooded.