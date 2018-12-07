

CTV Winnipeg





Winter is upon us, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Here are some great places to get you out of the house and into the snow this weekend.

Assiniboine Park’s Riley Family Duck Pond and toboggan hill

The Assiniboine Park’s Riley Family Duck Pond opens Friday for the 2018-19 season. The Duck Pond shelter is open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily – it is the perfect place to lace up, warm up and take a break.

The Forks On-Land Skating Trail

The Forks On-Land Skating Trail is open for business. Grab your skates and take a trip through the Arctic Glacier Winter Park or join in on a game of hockey at the CN stage rink.

On Sundays from now through to February join the fun at the Arctic Glacier Winter Park. Horse- drawn wagon rides, Indigenous storytelling and bannock making, snow sculpting sessions and Soul on Ice – where the Canopy Rink transforms into a dancefloor – all for free.

If you need to rent skates or get a sharpen just pop into the Market Atrium.

**Just reminders to stay off the Red River Mutual Trail – it isn’t quite ready for visitors.**

Asessippi Ski Area and Resort

Head out to Lake of the Prairies and check out some prairie slopes. The Asessippi Ski Area and Resort is celebrating 20 years in business this year with a face-lift. They have rentals, classes and snacks all available for purchase at the hill.

Click here for more information on what they have to offer

Fort Whyte Alive

Stop by Fort Whyte Alive this weekend. You can join in on a Nordic walk, catch a visit with Santa in the forest before he returns to the North Pole to get ready for the holidays or warm up by the fire while listening to classic Christmas stories. For prices and more information visit their website.

Stony Mountain Ski Area

Hit the slopes with a rope tow at the Stony Mountain Ski-Area. Located just 8 miles North of Winnipeg, Stony Mountain Ski-Area is a family friendly hill that offers rentals, classes and camps. For prices and more information visit their website.