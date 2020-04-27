WINNIPEG -- The outflow from the Shellmouth Reservoir will be increasing as of Monday, the province has announced.

The province's Hydrological Forecast Centre said the reservoir will be increasing to 1,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) from 25 cfs as a part of the normal spring operation.

The centre said this will cause a two to three foot increase in water levels along the Assiniboine River from the Shellmouth Reservoir to Russell, and a one to two foot increase from Russell to Brandon.

The province said the water levels will diminish as the river moves downstream to Brandon.

The Hydrological Forecast Centre will keep monitoring the conditions along the upper Assiniboine River and the downstream river levels.