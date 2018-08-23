It appears Manitoba RCMP could hand over the report detailing allegations of historic sex abuse against northern Indigenous women to an outside agency.

On Tuesday the province released the findings with details of sexual violence against members of the Fox Lake Cree Nation connected to hydro developments dating back to the 1960’s. The government handed the report to the Mounties to investigate.

It contains allegations RCMP ignored complaints or were part of the problem in some cases.

The RCMP tells CTV News it is in discussions with the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba.

“The allegations within the transcript are troubling and require investigation,” said RCMP Sgt. Paul Manaigre.

None of the allegations have been tested in court.