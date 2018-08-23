Featured
Outside agency may investigate alleged sexual assaults against Fox Lake Cree Nation women
The government handed the report to the Mounties to investigate.
Published Thursday, August 23, 2018 2:18PM CST
It appears Manitoba RCMP could hand over the report detailing allegations of historic sex abuse against northern Indigenous women to an outside agency.
On Tuesday the province released the findings with details of sexual violence against members of the Fox Lake Cree Nation connected to hydro developments dating back to the 1960’s. The government handed the report to the Mounties to investigate.
It contains allegations RCMP ignored complaints or were part of the problem in some cases.
The RCMP tells CTV News it is in discussions with the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba.
“The allegations within the transcript are troubling and require investigation,” said RCMP Sgt. Paul Manaigre.
None of the allegations have been tested in court.