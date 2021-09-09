Outside workspace looks to bring people back downtown
A new initiative by the Winnipeg Downtown BIZ aims to get people back downtown with a free outdoor individual and co-working space.
Equipped with Wi-Fi and other amenities RE:Workspace, located at 375 Broadway, is designed to be used for meetings or simply as a place to get some work done.
“A lot of people have been working from home for the last 18 months and we wanted to show that it really is exciting and fun and special to come downtown again,” said Pamela Hardman, the director of marketing, engagement and communications for the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ.
BIZ Ambassadors are onsite to help patrons with office supplies, answer questions and to sanitize between guests.
With décor inspired from the slogan “Fresh air fresh ideas”, bright colours and plants are scattered throughout the area.
“It really is inspirational space that you want to spend some time in.We know we do great work when we are surrounded by beautiful space,” said Hardman.
Usage of the space is not limited to downtown workers.Anyone from students and study groups to freelancers meeting with clients are welcome.Tables can be booked online or walk-ups are available if space allows.
The plan is to keep RE:Workspace open until the weather forces people back inside.It is currently open Monday to Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
“Come downtown and give yourself that reminder of all the beautiful amenities here.The food, the coffee, come explore downtown again,” said Hardman.
