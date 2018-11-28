

Kayla Rosen, CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba citizens filed a total of 109 formal complaints against the province’s police departments in 2017, which is down from 122 the year before, according to a new report.

The Law Enforcement Review Agency, which handles citizen complaints about police conduct, released its annual report for 2017 on Wednesday. The agency oversees 11 municipal police departments in Manitoba. Its jurisdiction doesn’t include the RCMP and it doesn’t investigate criminal or service issues.

The annual report showed that the majority of complaints, 86 per cent, were directed towards the Winnipeg Police Service, while the Brandon Police Service accounted for 4.5 per cent of complaints made. These are also the two largest departments, with the largest number of officers that the agency investigates.

The most common complaint submitted to the agency was over police using unnecessary violence and excessive force, with being discourteous or uncivil coming in second. The annual report said in 2017 there weren’t any complaints alleging the misuse of pepper spray or Tasers, but there were four incidents where officers were accused of misusing handcuffs.

According to the agency, in 2017 there were 44 incidents involving allegations of injuries caused by use of force, which was down from 60 in 2016.

The report showed 67 per cent of complaints were made by males while 32 per cent were made by females. In one per cent of cases the gender of the complainant is unknown. Last year, the agency’s oldest complainant was 78 and the youngest was 14, with the average age coming in at 37.

Max Churley, the commissioner of the Law Enforcement Review Agency, said in a news release that the average time for police investigations decreased from nine months in 2016, to eight months in 2017.