Over 1000 evacuated from Sapotaweyak Cree Nation following forest fires
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, May 21, 2018 1:49PM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, May 22, 2018 1:16PM CST
More than 1,000 people have been evacuated from a Northern Manitoba community after a forest fire broke out near Sapotaweyak Cree Nation.
The fire broke out Sunday afternoon and the Red Cross was called in around 6 p.m. leading to an evacuation of the area.
Only firefighters remain in the community for now.
Those who have been evacuated have been taken to hotels in Swan River, The Pas and Brandon.
Sapotaweyak Cree Nation is nearly 400 kilometers north of Winnipeg.