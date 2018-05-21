

CTV Winnipeg





More than 1,000 people have been evacuated from a Northern Manitoba community after a forest fire broke out near Sapotaweyak Cree Nation.

The fire broke out Sunday afternoon and the Red Cross was called in around 6 p.m. leading to an evacuation of the area.

Only firefighters remain in the community for now.

Those who have been evacuated have been taken to hotels in Swan River, The Pas and Brandon.

Sapotaweyak Cree Nation is nearly 400 kilometers north of Winnipeg.