The Government of Canada has announced it will spend more than $2.3 million on Manitoba’s Guns and Gangs Suppression Strategy, over two years.

Justice Minister Cliff Cullen announced Friday that the strategy received the funding through its Initiative to Take Action against Gun and Gang Violence.

“Our government is committed to protecting Manitoba families by cracking down on gun and gang crime in our communities. We’re happy to have the federal government’s support for our gang suppression strategy, which will help keep Manitobans safe in their homes and neighborhoods.” said Cullen in a release.

The funding will allow Manitoba to supply police agencies and Manitoba Justice with the tools, equipment and capacity they need to disrupt and suppress gun and gang activity in Manitoba.

“By supporting local programs and providing law enforcement with the necessary resources and training, we will build stronger communities, reduce gun and gang violence, and better protect Canadians,” said Bill Blair, Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction.

The money will go to six gang-related prevention and intervention programs:

• $1.3 million to support the Winnipeg Police Service’s Guns and Gangs initiatives

• $704,000 to develop a new database that will enhance the collection and dissemination of illicit firearm and gang intelligence

• $172,000 for specialized equipment for the Manitoba First Nations Police Service

• $80,000 to support the expansion of community mobilization programs

• $20,000 to support gang exiting efforts

• More than $12,000 to support specialized training for Crown attorneys for the prosecution of organized crime and firearms offences.