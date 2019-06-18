

CTV Winnipeg





A number of businesses and organizations committed to the City of Winnipeg’s ongoing journey of reconciliation Tuesday by partnering with Winnipeg’s Indigenous Accord.

Over 20 new groups took part in the third annual signing ceremony, bringing the total number of partners to more than 140.

Mayor Brian Bowman said events like these should make Winnipeggers proud.

“Events like today should make all Winnipeggers, whether you're Indigenous or not, very proud to live in a community where we're trying. We're not fixing every problem. We're not fixing and addressing every challenge at once. I wish we could, but it is part of that ongoing work and that commitment to reconciliation,” said Bowman.

Winnipeg’s Indigenous Accord was adopted by council in March 2017 and is based in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s 94 calls to action.

The document acts as a guide for the city’s commitment to reconciliation. Those who sign it agree to report their goals and success of their commitment on an annual basis.

The city said it’s important to work with a variety of organizations and groups, as well as with Indigenous organizations, governments and peoples in their journey of reconciliation.

Applications to partner with the accord are accepted throughout the year on the city’s website