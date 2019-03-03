

CTV Winnipeg





Share the Magic Book Program, the Manitoba Pediatric Society and First Book Canada teamed up for ‘I Love to Read’ month.

During the month of February pediatricians handed out a total of 21,726 books to children in Manitoba who visited their clinics.

“We were thrilled to give away so many books to children who may not have books in their homes,” said Dr. Norman McLean, a pediatrician and board member with Share the Magic. “Every child deserves a chance to develop a love for reading.”

The group says the goal is to help kids from low-income homes develop reading skills that will help them succeed in school and throughout life.

“Books open up new worlds to children and help them develop the reading skills they’ll need as students and adults,” said Share the Magic president John Helliar.

On Sunday, the group announced their success during a ‘Family Literacy Fun Day’ at Lord Roberts Community Centre. More free books were handed out during Sunday’s event, which also included live music and face painting.

“It’s a bit of a grand finale. This past month we’ve worked with 23 pediatricians who have been giving books to their little patients,” said Christine Melnick, executive director of Share the Magic.

“For me, it was a lot of joy, you know, to be able to contribute in some small way to the development of these wonderful families and children,” added McLean.

Share the Magic says since its book program began, more than half a million books have been handed out to children for free.

This was the first year it teamed up with pediatricians for ‘I Love to Read’ month.