Over $3 million in repairs, upgrades completed at Winnipeg arenas

New lighting, roofing and score clocks are among the repairs and upgrades made at city-owned arenas as part of the first phase of a multimillion-dollar renewal program.

According to the city, over $3 million in repairs and upgrades are now complete at the Winnipeg facilities as part of the multi-year project.

The first phase installed upgraded rink lighting at Sam Southern and Terry Sawchuk arenas, roof upgrades and replacements at Century and Charlie Gardiner arenas, new score clocks at Billy Mosienko, Century and Terry Sawchuk arenas, ice plant upgrades at Billy Mosienko, Charlie Gardiner, and Maginot arenas, plus ice control electrical and carbon monoxide sensor upgrades at several others.

At a news conference Monday at Terry Sawchuk Arena, Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham said while a lot of the upgrades are not terribly flashy, they are vital to each facility’s longevity.

“Upgrades like replacing electrical breakers, renewing concrete and repairing roofs doesn’t sound like exciting stuff, but it’s fundamental to extending the life of our facilities and keeping them in good operating condition,” he said.

The work doesn’t end there. The city said the next batch of projects slated for 2025 include a new accessible washroom at Sam Southern Arena, ice plant upgrades at St. Vital Arena, as well as concrete repairs at six other facilities.

The work was greenlit in 2022 when Winnipeg City Council approved $8 million in repairs and maintenance at city-owned arenas as part of a provincially funded strategy to upgrade recreation and library facilities in Manitoba.

Glen Simard, Manitoba’s minister for municipal and northern relations, said more projects are slated to get an influx of cash thanks to more investment in the program.

“Expansion of the program will support the redevelopment of the Old Exhibition Arena site that will occur together with the relocation of the North Police District Station and offices for the Winnipeg Aboriginal Sport Achievement Centre,” he said.

The city said the next phase of the project involves building condition assessments and repairs at eligible community centre arenas and additional investments in city-operated arenas.