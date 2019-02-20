

CTV Winnipeg





The Health Sciences Centre temporarily diverted some patients arriving by ambulance to other emergency departments on Tuesday, because of a high capacity of patients.

According to a spokesperson from the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority, over the past few weeks WRHA emergency departments have been seeing a high volume of patients who need to be admitted to hospital, as well as an increase in the number of people needing to be admitted to an in-patient unit.

The spokesperson said the volume of patients is higher than normal, but not unheard of. They note that though winter tends to be the busiest time for emergency departments, they haven’t pinpointed a specific trend or health issue that’s causing this increase.

There are currently 73 over-capacity beds in use at HSC, St. Boniface Hospital, Grace Hospital and Seven Oaks Hospital.

The spokesperson notes that during times of high volume, all emergency departments are able to put diversion protocols in place, and can end them once they have returned to regular capacity.

On Tuesday EMS did continue to bring patients to HSC with certain conditions that could only be treated at the facility. As of Wednesday, the spokesperson confirmed that the redirect protocol had ended.

The purpose of the diversion was to make room for patients who needed the specialized services that HSC offers.