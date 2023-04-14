Over a dozen thefts reported in Dauphin in five days: RCMP

Mounties in Dauphin, Man., are looking for information after a rash of thefts ranging from trucks to ATVS.

The RCMP says over a span of five days from April 7 to 11, the Dauphin detachment received 14 complaints of break and enters and thefts involving vehicles, ATVs, a lawn tractor, bicycles and power tools.

Officers say these items were stolen from different locations throughout the detachment area.

According to Mounties, the stolen items include a 2003 GMC pickup truck from a property in the RM of Dauphin, which was later recovered in Crane River, as well as a 2010 Dodge Challenger, which was stolen from a local shop.

An ATV was also nabbed from a property in Dauphin, which was later recovered after it was involved in a collision with a vehicle and light standard in the city.

A 2019 Polaris Slingshot motorcycle was also taken from a property in town and later recovered in Ebb and Flow First Nation.

Police say they arrested a 24-year-old man from Crane River. He faces a number of charges, including break and enter, and had three outstanding warrants of arrest.

He was remanded into custody.

Meantime, Dauphin RCMP are asking anyone who may have information about these thefts to contact the detachment at 204-622-5020, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a secure tip online.

An investigation is ongoing.