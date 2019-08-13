Overdale reopened after incident safely resolved
The road was closed between Ness Avenue and Bruce Avenue. (Jordan Haslbeck/CTV News)
Published Tuesday, August 13, 2019 8:10AM CST
Winnipeg police said Overdale street is reopened following an incident on Monday evening.
Police were on scene at a home in the 300 block of Overdale, at the time the road was closed between Ness and Bruce Avenues.
Following several hours in the area, police tweeted Monday night that the situation was resolved safely and a person was taken into custody.