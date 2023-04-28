Overdose numbers rose in Manitoba in 2022

More than 400 Manitobans lost their lives due to drug overdoses last year, continuing a deadly trend that has seen overdose deaths increasing since 2019.

According to preliminary data from Manitoba’s Chief Medical Examiner, 418 Manitobans have died from a drug-related death in 2022, an increase from 407 reported in 2021.

The province says the number could change as toxicology reports are completed.

October saw the highest number of drug-related deaths per month in Manitoba last year, with 43 deaths reported.

The number of drug-related deaths has steadily increased in Manitoba in recent years. In 2019, there were 200 deaths were reported. That number increased to 372 deaths in 2020.

The provincial government proposed a bill that would require supervised drug consumption sites, addiction centres with beds and withdrawal-management services to apply for a provincial licence. This licence would govern what they could and could not do. The bill has been criticized by local advocates who say the bill would impact their current harm reduction operations.

The Manitoba NDP paused the bill, meaning it likely will not be passed before the election slated for Oct. 3.

-With files from CTV’s Danton Unger.