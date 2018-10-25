Crystal meth use continues to grip the city and the province.

Manitoba is seeing an increase in the number of overdose deaths, emergency room visits and people entering treatment for meth.

It's a problem that won't go away on its own and the dangers extend beyond those who use the drug.

Meth is cheap, highly addictive, the high lasts for hours, it’s widely available and many users are injecting it.

There were 35 meth-related deaths reported in the province in 2017.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to 768 meth-related calls last year. So far, as of Aug. 31, 2018, emergency crews have been dispatched to 779 calls involving meth, surpassing the previous year's mark.

It’s a mere snapshot of Manitoba's meth epidemic, one showing no signs of slowing down.

"We've seen a big change in specifically meth-related overdoses,” said Lyndon Rasmussen, a lead communications operator with the WFPS.

Meth can lead to psychosis, paranoia and unpredictable behaviour; users sometimes see things no one else does. WFPS assistant chief Jason Shaw said that means paramedics and firefighters have to be prepared for the unexpected when going to a call which may involve meth.

"We have a very unpredictable drug that has a very unpredictable reaction when you take it," said Shaw. “We have a team approach with cadets, police, firefighters and paramedics and we deal with this kind of stuff on a regular basis."

Dr. Rob Grierson sees the problem through two lenses: one as medical director for the fire paramedic service, the other as an emergency room physician at Health Sciences Centre.

“The only thing you can confidently say about crystal meth is it’s unpredictable,” said Dr. Grierson.

There's been a 1200 per cent increase in meth-related visits to city ERs since 2013, according to statistics released by the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority.

"Crystal meth is certainly climbing up there," said Dr. Grierson. “The impact on the system is dramatic just given the nature of crystal meth.”

“The resources that are required to safely manage these patients, depending on what’s wrong with them, they can be agitated, they can require multiple units to respond safely, manage the patient and ensure provider safety. When they get to a facility such as a hospital we deal with the acute symptoms which can be a few hours, maybe six, seven hours and then there’s a prolonged phase of recovery afterwards where they can sometimes display psychotic symptoms where they can be agitated, have anxiety, they can be paranoid, they can be hallucinating. And sometimes that phase -- to kind of clear them -- can be two or three days.”

‘It's a darkness’: mother of man living with meth addiction

Kim Longstreet of Brandon has seen firsthand the dramatic and devastating effects of meth. For the past two years her 30-year-old son, a former university basketball player, has been addicted to the drug.

"My son has called it evil,” said Longstreet. "It's a darkness with a voice that tells you -- you need to do that."

"It's hard for me to see him struggling, as any mom, you see your child in pain and there's nothing you can do."

Police strategy involves enforcement, intervention and education

The Winnipeg Police Service saw spikes in violent crime, property crime and drug crime between 2016 and 2017, increases officers said have been fueled by meth.

Inspector Max Waddell said the force's illicit drug strategy aims to tackle the problem through a combination of enforcement, intervention and education but stopping the flow of meth into the city remains a challenge.

"We do know the main source is coming from the Mexican drug cartels. They have the big super labs where they can make it,” said Waddell. “They've made inroads in distribution channels up to Canada."

"How do you possibly stop every transport trailer that's coming down Highway 1 into Winnipeg. We get intelligence, we act on it and often we get significant results."

Bear Clan Patrol cleaning up needles

So far in 2018 a grassroots organization called the Bear Clan Patrol operating in Winnipeg has picked up 35,000 needles on the streets, up from its 2017 total of 4,000 with more than two months left to go.

"Methamphetamine is a huge problem here in the community,” said Bear Clan Patrol co-founder James Favel. “This summer we lost two of our volunteers in the month of August to drugs."

Treatment programs too short

Longstreet's son has undergone more than 10 rounds of treatment in public facilities in Winnipeg but she said it's not working because the programs available are too short.

"In 28 days they're just starting to get their bearings again,” said Longstreet. “They're not even close to being rehabilitated and then you send them back out on the street and the first thing they're doing is they're going to look."

Health Minister Cameron Friesen said meth has the Manitoba government's attention.

Friesen said a provincial strategy to combat the problem is coming soon.

"We know that methamphetamine addiction lingers a long time, 28 days does not seem to be the standard that is necessary in order to successfully treat people," the health minister said. "We need to be putting resources into what works."

Safe consumption site and more treatments spaces needed: NDP leader

The Manitoba NDP recently obtained a document through a freedom of information request showing the number of people entering treatment for meth in publicly funded facilities has increased from 102 people in 2012 to 744 in 2017.

NDP leader Wab Kinew said the increase shows just how serious the meth crisis is.

“We need a safe consumption site and more treatment spaces to help people get a second chance after meth addiction,” said Kinew in an emailed statement. “Despite clear evidence, the premier and health minister have denied that safe consumption sites can work for meth use.”

Friesen isn’t ruling it out but he said a recent report commissioned by the government on mental health and addictions treatment, known as the Virgo report, doesn’t contain any recommendations for safe injection sites.

“I would note for Manitobans that safe injection sites are not among those 125 recommendations of this masters report,” said Friesen. “We’ve got an awful lot of evidence to sort through, a lot of proposals to sort through and out of that work I can assure Manitobans that good investments will come to help people.”