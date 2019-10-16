Update: RCMP said Wednesday afternoon the party of overdue hunters has been found.

Earlier: A 12-year-old and a 16-year-old are among a group of four hunters RCMP are searching for by helicopter on Wednesday.

The Mounties said the hunters from Gods River, were dropped off in the area of Mosquito Lake on Oct. 8, with no cabins nearby.

A float plane was scheduled to pick them up on Oct. 11, but poor weather conditions prevented the plane from landing.

“They packed, basically, supplies for a two or three day trip. And now this is obviously looking like it’s been a week,” said Const. Julie Courchaine, Manitoba RCMP.

Courchaine said with no cabins in the area the hunters are in, the weather is also a concern, because they’re sleeping in tents. Temperatures in the region are hovering near the 1 C mark Wednesday and are expected to dip below freezing overnight.

“And we don’t have any communication with them, at this time. They don’t have a satellite phone and we have no way to communicate.”

Courchaine said the float plane attempted to go back to pick the hunters up, but ended up stranded between God’s Lake and Mosquito Lake due to the weather.

The Mounties said its search and rescue operations has been notified, along with the Canadian military, and its helicopter is in the air.

Gods River and Mosquito Lake are located in northeast Manitoba.