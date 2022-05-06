Overland flooding could affect seasonal campground openings: province

Manitoba’s ongoing flooding woes and the late onset of spring have prompted a heads up from the province to campers and park-goers.

Officials say you may want to check ahead of time before heading to provincial parks and plan accordingly.

The province said some parks are experiencing overland flooding, and some roads and trails are closed.

Meanwhile, the late arrival of spring has caused some campgrounds to delay their opening dates, while others may not have services such as washrooms and drinking water set up yet.

The province said reservation holders and seasonal campers will be contacted if their campsite is affected by a closure.

Park visitors are also asked to report any significant trail flooding or maintenance issues to the local park district office.

A list of campground closures and service reductions can be found on the Manitoba Parks website.

- With files from CTV's Renée Rodgers